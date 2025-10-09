Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,484 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 75.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AOS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,105.22. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $71.06 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.