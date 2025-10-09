Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $82,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 98.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,792,000 after purchasing an additional 538,603 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,210,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,141,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,822,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,110,000 after buying an additional 158,507 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $68.52.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

