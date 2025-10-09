Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 6,645 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1,129.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 2.1%

MRNA opened at $27.92 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price objective on Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.