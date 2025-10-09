Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Update

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0%

OTCMKTS MEDXF opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

