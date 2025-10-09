McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.1667.

MUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of McEwen in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McEwen in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price objective on shares of McEwen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of McEwen from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

In other McEwen news, Director Ian J. Ball sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $27,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 11,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $166,812.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,040.45. The trade was a 54.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,192 shares of company stock worth $1,110,702 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McEwen by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,418,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after buying an additional 233,266 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,925,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McEwen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 846,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McEwen by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 729,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 215,396 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of McEwen by 4,309.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 638,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 624,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

MUX opened at $18.80 on Thursday. McEwen has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -75.20 and a beta of 0.99.

McEwen (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). McEwen had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 8.05%.The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that McEwen will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

