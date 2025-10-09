Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) versus Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Critical Review

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marcus & Millichap and Five Point, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 1 2 0 0 1.67 Five Point 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Point has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap -1.69% -1.99% -1.49% Five Point 39.43% 3.61% 2.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Five Point”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $696.06 million 1.58 -$12.36 million ($0.31) -91.10 Five Point $237.93 million 3.75 $68.30 million $1.09 5.49

Five Point has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marcus & Millichap. Marcus & Millichap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Point, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Five Point shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Five Point beats Marcus & Millichap on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

