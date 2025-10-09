lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,491 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $218,052,000 after buying an additional 464,186 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $123,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,356,507,000 after acquiring an additional 394,706 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,418,389,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 16.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $319,463,000 after acquiring an additional 160,897 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $174.82 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.92.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $298.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

