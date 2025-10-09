Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Trading Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 264,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 980% from the average daily volume of 24,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

LSTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on shares of Lisata Therapeutics from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Lisata Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

