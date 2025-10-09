Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Leon’s Furniture

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Leon’s Furniture stock opened at C$28.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.84. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of C$20.51 and a 1 year high of C$30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other Leon’s Furniture news, insider Darci Marie Walker sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.00, for a total value of C$31,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,169,541. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. Insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Leon’s Furniture

(Get Free Report)

Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.