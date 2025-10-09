Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,459 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Kenvue by 1.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 22.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KVUE. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

