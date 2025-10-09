Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,473 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 246.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,519,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CAVA Group by 114.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,394,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CAVA Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,065,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,800,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 2,072.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 852,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,681,000 after buying an additional 813,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $74.00 price objective on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 price objective on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on CAVA Group from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of CAVA opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.50. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.65 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

