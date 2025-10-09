Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 296 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,760,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 143,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $75.75 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $83.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

