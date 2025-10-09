Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $1,228,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,325. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 28,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $5,293,250.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,453.04. This trade represents a 42.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,186 shares of company stock worth $9,647,471 over the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $180.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.66 and a 200 day moving average of $175.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $146.91 and a 12-month high of $191.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.63.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

