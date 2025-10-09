Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF $FTXO

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTXO. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 23,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

