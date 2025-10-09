Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in TEGNA Inc. $TGNA

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,828,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,640,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 51.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,548,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,442,000 after purchasing an additional 866,970 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,744,000 after purchasing an additional 124,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of TEGNA in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TGNA opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $675.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.92 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. TEGNA has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

