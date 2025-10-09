Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,563 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth $374,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

BIZD stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

