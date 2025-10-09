J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) Stock Price Up 7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) rose 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 63,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 71,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

J-Long Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About J-Long Group

(Get Free Report)

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J-Long Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J-Long Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.