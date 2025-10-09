iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,491 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,133,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,484,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,507,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,178,000 after buying an additional 350,001 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,068,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,448,000 after buying an additional 476,097 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,064,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,315,000 after buying an additional 80,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,846,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1435 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

