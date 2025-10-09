iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.91. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $106.87.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.