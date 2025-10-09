IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPX) Short Interest Update

IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 101,400 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
A number of research firms have commented on IPX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IperionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IperionX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of IperionX in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.
IPX stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. IperionX has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70.
IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.
