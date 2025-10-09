IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPX) Short Interest Update

IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 101,400 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IPX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IperionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IperionX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of IperionX in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IperionX

IperionX Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of IperionX by 684.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IperionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IperionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in IperionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in IperionX during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

IPX stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. IperionX has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

Featured Stories

