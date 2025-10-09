Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Earns Sell (D+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating restated by Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. Illumina has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Illumina’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 173.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Illumina by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 290.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $41,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

