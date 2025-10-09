Ignite Planners LLC Purchases New Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF $ARKF

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,625,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.50. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.