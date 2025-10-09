ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) Receives Sell (D) Rating from Weiss Ratings

ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating reissued by Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

ICZOOM Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICZOOM Group stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. ICZOOM Group has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Get ICZOOM Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of ICZOOM Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICZOOM Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Free Report) by 140.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.31% of ICZOOM Group worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

About ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICZOOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICZOOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.