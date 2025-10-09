Icahn Enterprises’ (IEP) Sell (D-) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IEP. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.44). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caz Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 11,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 32,007 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 884,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 160,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

