iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) Trading Up 2.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 372,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 113,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

iBio Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $17.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) antibodies solutions for cancer, and other diseases. The company’s technology platforms include EngageTx that provides improved CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel; ShieldTx, an antibody masking technology that enables the creation of conditionally activated antibodies; StableHu, an AI antibody-optimizing technology; and AI epitope steering technology that guides antibodies against the desired regions of the target protein.

