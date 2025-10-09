Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,662.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 106,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 100,861 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 38.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 233,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 84.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 84.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Read Our Latest Report on HRL

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.