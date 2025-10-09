Head-To-Head Survey: Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) and CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) and CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Essent Group and CNA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essent Group 56.36% 12.66% 9.98% CNA Financial 5.99% 11.85% 1.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Essent Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of CNA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Essent Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of CNA Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Essent Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNA Financial has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Essent Group and CNA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essent Group 1 4 4 0 2.33 CNA Financial 1 2 0 0 1.67

Essent Group currently has a consensus price target of $65.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.07%. CNA Financial has a consensus price target of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. Given Essent Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Essent Group is more favorable than CNA Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essent Group and CNA Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essent Group $1.24 billion 4.73 $729.40 million $6.85 8.71 CNA Financial $14.37 billion 0.88 $959.00 million $3.21 14.58

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Essent Group. Essent Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Essent Group pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CNA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Essent Group pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNA Financial pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Essent Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and CNA Financial has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. CNA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Essent Group beats CNA Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services. It serves the originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. It also provides property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverage insurance products; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, umbrella, and excess and surplus coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term care policies. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.