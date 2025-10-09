HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Stock Holdings Decreased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 81.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 568,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,765,000 after acquiring an additional 254,395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $19,366,000. Immersion Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $19,753,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 193,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,186,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,834,000 after acquiring an additional 189,015 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HDFC Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE HDB opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.0854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 101.0%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

