GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.46. Approximately 3,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Down 1.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc is a forest-first business, focused on sustainable forest management and lumber production. GreenFirst is a Canadian managed company with around 7 sawmills and 1 paper mill located across Ontario and Quebec. It serves residential and commercial construction markets as well as the industrial market.

