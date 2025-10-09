Graphjet Technology’s (GTI) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Graphjet Technology (NASDAQ:GTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Graphjet Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTI opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Graphjet Technology has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $227.40.

Graphjet Technology (NASDAQ:GTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

About Graphjet Technology

Graphjet Technology is a developer of patented technologies to produce graphite and graphene directly from agricultural waste. Graphjet Technology, formerly known as Energem Corp., is based in KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia.

