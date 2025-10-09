GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) Receives Sell (D-) Rating from Weiss Ratings

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reissued by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRAL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on GRAIL from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on GRAIL in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of GRAL stock opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 4.11. GRAIL has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $73.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 329.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GRAIL will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $311,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 286,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,134,758.60. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 81,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $5,086,562.50. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 396,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,799,812.50. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,279 shares of company stock worth $6,152,839. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAL. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in GRAIL during the first quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of GRAIL by 187.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of GRAIL by 50.1% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GRAIL by 768.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GRAIL by 390.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

