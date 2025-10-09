GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives Sell (D-) Rating from Weiss Ratings

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating restated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $0.75.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $348.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.60. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

In other news, EVP Brian Mcgee sold 150,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $186,053.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 779,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,167.76. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William George Brumder sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $29,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,838,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,986,620. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 957.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,687,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,983 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of GoPro by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,723,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 859,677 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

