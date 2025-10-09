Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Receives Hold (C-) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating restated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.73. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.55 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 36.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Goldman Sachs BDC

In other news, CEO Vivek Bantwal purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,920. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,471.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

