Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Given Hold (C) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reissued by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.58%.The business had revenue of $745.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globus Medical news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $584,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,948.64. The trade was a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 46.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 14.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.