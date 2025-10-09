Global Interactive Technologies (NASDAQ:GITS) Receives Sell (E+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Global Interactive Technologies (NASDAQ:GITS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating restated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Global Interactive Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GITS opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Global Interactive Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

Global Interactive Technologies (NASDAQ:GITS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About Global Interactive Technologies

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a global multi-media platform for users to interact with other like-minded users to share appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures such as K-POP and modern Korean culture. It operates through the FANTOO platform. The company was founded on October 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

