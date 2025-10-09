Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Given “Hold (C)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reissued by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 10.08%.Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 73.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 40.6% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

