Getty Images’ (GETY) Sell (D) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GETY. Zacks Research cut Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Benchmark cut Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Getty Images from $7.70 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Getty Images from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.85 price target (down previously from $2.05) on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.03.

Shares of GETY opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Getty Images has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $958.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $234.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.77 million. Getty Images had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Getty Images has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Getty Images will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,950 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $66,888.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,246,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,874.08. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 16,733 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $33,800.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 159,137 shares in the company, valued at $321,456.74. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,336 shares of company stock worth $337,397 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter valued at $534,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Getty Images by 16.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Getty Images by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

