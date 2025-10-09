Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) Earns Hold (C-) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating restated by Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Santander assumed coverage on shares of Geopark in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geopark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geopark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Geopark Stock Performance

Geopark stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a market cap of $332.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Geopark has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. Geopark had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 35.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Geopark will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Geopark

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geopark during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geopark during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Geopark during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Geopark during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Geopark during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Geopark

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

