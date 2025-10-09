Genpact (NYSE:G) Given “Hold (C)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating restated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of G stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74. Genpact has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 10.92%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,384,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,866.56. The trade was a 15.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $3,274,487.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 134,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,190.40. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 11.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth about $827,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 436.4% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 35,115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1,443.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 103,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 75.7% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 33,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

