Generation Income Properties’ (GIPR) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating restated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Generation Income Properties Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of GIPR opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Generation Income Properties had a negative return on equity of 247.43% and a negative net margin of 105.40%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generation Income Properties, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GIPR ) by 137.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,200 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 118,176 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 3.75% of Generation Income Properties worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company's stock.

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

