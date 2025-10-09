General Dynamics’ (GD) “Buy (B)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b)” rating reiterated by Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $346.45 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

