General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 783.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of GD opened at $346.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.77.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

