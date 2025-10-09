Genasys’ (GNSS) Sell (E+) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GNSS. Wall Street Zen raised Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Genasys from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Genasys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genasys

Genasys Stock Performance

GNSS opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. Genasys has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Genasys had a negative return on equity of 264.70% and a negative net margin of 92.19%.The business had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Genasys will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genasys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 32,481 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 674,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 164,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,030,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,960,000 after buying an additional 322,373 shares in the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.