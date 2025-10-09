Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading Up 4.6% – What’s Next?

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$57.84 and last traded at C$57.78. Approximately 1,608,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,277,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.22.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Galaxy Digital is a is a diversified financial services and investment management company dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. The company operates through five business lines: Trading, Principal investing, Asset management, mining and Investment Banking.

