First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF $LGOV Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,884 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,014,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 149,850 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 66,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $21.87 on Thursday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $661.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11,474.29 and a beta of 0.12.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

