EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Holdings Decreased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 3,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EME. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.67.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $694.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $695.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.65.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

