DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI) Trading Up 9.9% – Here’s Why

DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 2,742,211 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,262,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DIH Holding US in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DIH Holding US currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get DIH Holding US alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIH Holding US

DIH Holding US Trading Up 9.9%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DIH Holding US

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DIH Holding US stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of DIH Holding US at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DIH Holding US

(Get Free Report)

DIH Holding US, Inc operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIH Holding US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIH Holding US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.