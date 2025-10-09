DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 933 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 256.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $264.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.94 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,962. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.17.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

