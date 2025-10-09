DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 13,850 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,980,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Charter Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average is $98.64. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $101.02. The firm has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

