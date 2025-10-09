DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Phillips 66 $PSX

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 533.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 45,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Argus raised Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $131.31 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $142.35. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

